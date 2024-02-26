Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

AMGN traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.14. 1,243,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,656. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

