Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $77.31. 10,956,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,479,606. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

