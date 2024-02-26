Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

