Siacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $251.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $567.18 million and approximately $251.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00130962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,526,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,502,459,800 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

