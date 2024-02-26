Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 7.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 392,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,472,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

