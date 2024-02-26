SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

