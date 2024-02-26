Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.46. 152,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $153.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.