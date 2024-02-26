Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.6% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.