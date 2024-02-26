Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,159,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $252.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

