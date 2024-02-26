Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,043.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $25,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,043.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 5,058,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

