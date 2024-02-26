Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned about 0.35% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFNL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.93. 5,951 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.