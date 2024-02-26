Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

KVUE traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,063. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

