Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $125,418,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $136.97. 1,766,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,950. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

View Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.