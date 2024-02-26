Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,755 shares of company stock valued at $405,187,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,718,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,238,781. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $494.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

