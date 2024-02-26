Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 191 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,738. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,540 shares of company stock worth $9,482,286. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

