Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 240 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

EW traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,764. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $14,396,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

