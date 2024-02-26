Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,044,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 693,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

