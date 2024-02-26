Sittner & Nelson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

PRU traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $107.05. 1,361,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

