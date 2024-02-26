Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. 37,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 674,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 133,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
