Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. 37,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 674,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 133,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

