Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.80 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 447.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 3,798,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 708,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

