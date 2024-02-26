Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 2,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

