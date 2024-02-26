SkyKnight Capital L.P. Decreases Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SkyKnight Capital L.P. cut its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,627 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth makes up approximately 91.0% of SkyKnight Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SkyKnight Capital L.P. owned about 6.30% of AdaptHealth worth $78,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 632,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,649. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

