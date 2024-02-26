SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

SLG stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

