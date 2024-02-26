Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Financial Contrast

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 13.18% 21.06% 14.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and D.R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 D.R. Horton 1 6 12 0 2.58

Earnings and Valuation

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $26.70, indicating a potential downside of 6.84%. D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $148.65, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given D.R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and D.R. Horton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton $35.46 billion 1.37 $4.75 billion $13.90 10.51

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; and owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

