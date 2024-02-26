Softcat (LON:SCT) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.76) price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.39) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.88).
View Our Latest Report on Softcat
Softcat Trading Up 1.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.23), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($384,216.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $43,686. Insiders own 37.89% of the company’s stock.
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.