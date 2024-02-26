Sovryn (SOV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $657,720.01

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004342 BTC on exchanges. Sovryn has a total market cap of $41.50 million and $657,720.01 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 46,997,962.04325401 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 2.27781607 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $598,302.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

