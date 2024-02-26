SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after buying an additional 1,161,518 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 367,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CWI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 113,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,966. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

