SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $71.32. 1,438,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,034. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.