SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 289,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 452,701 shares.The stock last traded at $53.19 and had previously closed at $53.56.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,095,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

