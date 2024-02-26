Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPLK. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 370.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $155.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

