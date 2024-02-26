SPX Technologies’ (SPXC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $118.00.
SPX Technologies stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
