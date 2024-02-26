STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. 704,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

