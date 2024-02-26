Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 939.71 ($11.83).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
