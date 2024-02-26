Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 939.71 ($11.83).

Shares of STAN traded up GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 638.58 ($8.04). The stock had a trading volume of 6,233,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,245. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.07). The firm has a market cap of £17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 615.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 668.30.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

