Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 233,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

