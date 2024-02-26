Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $116.83 million and $5.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00130962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,620,355 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

