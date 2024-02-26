Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.15

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 132959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

