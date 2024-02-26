Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.15

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 132959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

