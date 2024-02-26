Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 5,395 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

