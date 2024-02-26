Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Price Performance
IBM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $185.73. 1,727,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,474. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.
View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.