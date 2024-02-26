Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $185.73. 1,727,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,474. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

