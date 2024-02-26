Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.05. 1,359,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,239. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.