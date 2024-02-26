Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.