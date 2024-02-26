Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 65,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,836. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

