Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $510,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.36. 3,350,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,240. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.09. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

