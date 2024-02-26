Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 0.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,928,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.