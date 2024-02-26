Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AHH shares. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 306,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,559.69%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

