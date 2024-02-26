Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF makes up 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

PGJ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,154. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

