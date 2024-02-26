Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.80. The stock had a trading volume of 459,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.71 and its 200 day moving average is $244.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

