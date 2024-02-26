Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 662,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,778,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.07. 1,247,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

