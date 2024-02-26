Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 111,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,833. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.