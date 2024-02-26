Stilwell Value LLC Sells 11,179 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Stilwell Value LLC trimmed its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. ESSA Bancorp accounts for 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.24% of ESSA Bancorp worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. 1,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

